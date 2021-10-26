KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.84. 9,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 619.94. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

Several research firms have commented on KREF. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.68.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 506,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

