Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Brown & Brown stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.21. 76,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $67.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

