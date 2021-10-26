TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88 to $0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $764 million to $774 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $765.13 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.790 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.90.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.27. 44,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,699 shares of company stock worth $3,205,228. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.