American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.44

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.44 and last traded at $52.44, with a volume of 16568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.64.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.27.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in American Campus Communities by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities Company Profile (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

