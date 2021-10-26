Polis (POLIS) Price Down 19.4% Over Last Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $27,629.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001374 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.00198754 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006240 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.31 or 0.00613818 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

