Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Perion Network Call Options (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 17,430 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,151% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,393 call options.

PERI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth about $18,148,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,380,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 108,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 396,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 105,170 shares during the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 122,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,326. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. Perion Network has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $980.69 million, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $109.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.