Playgroundz (IOG) Hits One Day Volume of $983.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $272,630.84 and approximately $983.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00071432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00077226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00102177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,350.46 or 1.00105937 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.10 or 0.06724154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

