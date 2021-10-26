Amundi Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 504,235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $266,342,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Netflix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Netflix by 1,027.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 16.3% during the first quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.76.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $671.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $675.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,256 shares of company stock valued at $73,326,214 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

