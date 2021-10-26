Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.49

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 25672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

