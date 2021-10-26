Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Oil States International posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.97 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 12.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE:OIS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 3.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oil States International during the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 5,458.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 152,149 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

