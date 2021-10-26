Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $21.37. 28,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ares Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

