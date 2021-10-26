Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

MAB stock traded up GBX 9.64 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 246.04 ($3.21). 828,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,230. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of GBX 146.61 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 265.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 508.81.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

