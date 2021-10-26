Peanut Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, Peanut has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $375,111.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00051819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00212024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00103477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

