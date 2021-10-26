United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Shares of UBSI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.22. 11,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,922. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of United Bankshares worth $20,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

