Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Franklin Electric updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.990-$3.070 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.99-3.07 EPS.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,884. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $89.27.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $246,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,015.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Electric stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101,548 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Franklin Electric worth $27,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.