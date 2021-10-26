Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.950-$8.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.95-8.05 EPS.

LLY stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.61. The company had a trading volume of 155,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.23. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The stock has a market cap of $237.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.22.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

