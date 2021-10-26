Polkadex (PDEX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.66 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.98 or 0.00028834 BTC on exchanges. Polkadex has a total market cap of $57.06 million and $2.66 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkadex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00071056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00077209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00102084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,656.52 or 1.00454443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,184.49 or 0.06708802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002644 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PDEXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.