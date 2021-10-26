UnMarshal Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.39 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 26th. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded up 59.1% against the dollar. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00002839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $5.39 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00071056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00077209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00102084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,656.52 or 1.00454443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,184.49 or 0.06708802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002644 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

