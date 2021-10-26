VeChain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $594.73 Million (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 26th. VeChain has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion and approximately $594.73 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000137 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011270 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006444 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

