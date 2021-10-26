iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.26

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.26 and last traded at $69.26, with a volume of 74 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

