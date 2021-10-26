Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Up 4.9%

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)’s stock price was up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.85. Approximately 2,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 246,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XPOF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at $875,782.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 18,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xponential Fitness stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

