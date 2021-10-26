Traders Buy High Volume of RedBall Acquisition Call Options (NYSE:RBAC)

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 95,215 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 8,985% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,048 call options.

RedBall Acquisition stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. 468,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,176. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. RedBall Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 120,110 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 142,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 887,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 87,334 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 389,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 139,690 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

