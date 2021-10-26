O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. O-I Glass also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 31,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,745. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.63.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

