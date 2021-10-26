BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Announces Earnings Results

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

NYSE BXS traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $29.47. 186,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,968. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.25. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

