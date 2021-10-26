Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.05 Million

Analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to post $13.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.10 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $12.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $51.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $50.10 million, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $51.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMST shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of LMST stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,706. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $120.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

