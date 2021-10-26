$71.69 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to post sales of $71.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.47 million and the highest is $71.90 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $54.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $270.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.76 million to $271.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $320.02 million, with estimates ranging from $319.83 million to $320.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,206. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

