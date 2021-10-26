Compass (COMP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Compass (NYSE: COMP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/11/2021 – Compass had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2021 – Compass was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 10/6/2021 – Compass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/5/2021 – Compass was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/29/2021 – Compass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – Compass was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/22/2021 – Compass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company's platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. "
Compass stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.22. 105,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. Compass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $22.11.
Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Compass’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
