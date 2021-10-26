Compass (COMP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Compass (NYSE: COMP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/11/2021 – Compass had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Compass was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/6/2021 – Compass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Compass was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/29/2021 – Compass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Compass was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/22/2021 – Compass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Compass stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.22. 105,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. Compass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Compass’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

