Calix (NYSE:CALX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $170-176 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.12 million.Calix also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.250 EPS.

NYSE CALX traded up $4.70 on Tuesday, hitting $58.20. 16,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,034. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01. Calix has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.88.

In other Calix news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,485.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,290 shares of company stock worth $4,601,701. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calix stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 553.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,289 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Calix worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

