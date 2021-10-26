Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.16. 8,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

