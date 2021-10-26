Nyzo Reaches Market Cap of $3.62 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Nyzo has a market cap of $3.62 million and $108,751.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00071541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00077186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00101906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,619.18 or 1.00229324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.42 or 0.06705657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002635 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

