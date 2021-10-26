Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.240-$1.240 EPS.

CLS traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 34,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,750. Celestica has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

