Brokerages Set Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) PT at 33.75

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 33.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on EDR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $1,015,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDR traded up 1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,381. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 22.02 and a 12-month high of 33.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.01 by 0.20. The company had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

