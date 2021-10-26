Analysts Set Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Target Price at $25.44

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLSN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Nielsen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,200,000 after purchasing an additional 71,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,327,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,680 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 28.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,030,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,424,000 after purchasing an additional 765,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 56,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,927. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

