Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Invests $384,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.71.

UPS traded up $15.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,325. The stock has a market cap of $191.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

