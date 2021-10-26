Swarm City 24-Hour Volume Hits $30.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swarm City has a market cap of $216,707.81 and approximately $30.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00051314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.00211820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00103661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

SWT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

