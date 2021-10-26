CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at CIBC

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CIX. TD Securities lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CI Financial to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CI Financial to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.14.

CIX traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$28.41. 323,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,637. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.91. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$14.91 and a 52-week high of C$28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$662.43 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.4114684 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

