Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Cut to C$204.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$205.00 to C$204.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KXS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$203.90.

Shares of Kinaxis stock traded down C$5.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$185.22. 36,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,597. The stock has a market cap of C$5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,840.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$191.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$166.74. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$124.05 and a 12 month high of C$223.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$73.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 1.7400002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.62, for a total value of C$878,116.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$809,272.17. Also, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$200.00, for a total transaction of C$334,007.01. Insiders sold a total of 19,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,748,227 in the last quarter.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

