Royal Bank of Canada Raises PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$18.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PSK. Stifel Firstegy raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.10 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.70.

Shares of PSK stock traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 359,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,145. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.88 and a 1 year high of C$16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.90.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

