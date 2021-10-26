The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Sells $39,230.97 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $39,230.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $388,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $382,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Julie Wainwright sold 16,030 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $193,642.40.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $421,800.00.

The RealReal stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 87,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,462. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 3.09.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The RealReal’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on REAL shares. Raymond James raised shares of The RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

