International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,323,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,218 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $487,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.48. 49,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,313,926. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average is $141.58. The stock has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

