New England Asset Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 645.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 591,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $125,148,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 97.4% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.40. The stock had a trading volume of 122,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,186. The firm has a market cap of $456.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.