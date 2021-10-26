Vulcan Value Partners LLC Sells 99,243 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,183,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 99,243 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 4.1% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Facebook worth $759,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total value of $27,585,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,426,083 shares of company stock valued at $867,082,128 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.19.

Facebook stock opened at $328.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.28. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $927.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.