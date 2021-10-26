Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $52,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.97. 891,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,719,850. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $910.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.19.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $17,054,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,426,083 shares of company stock worth $867,082,128 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.