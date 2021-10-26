TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.880-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $764 million-$774 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.94 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.790 EPS.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.36. 26,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.41. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.90.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,699 shares of company stock worth $3,205,228. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

