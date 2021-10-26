The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. The Aaron’s’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The Aaron’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 32,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,348. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.93 million and a P/E ratio of 9.30. The Aaron’s has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $37.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Aaron’s stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of The Aaron’s worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

