Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
GPK traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. 115,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
