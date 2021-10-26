Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPK traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. 115,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Graphic Packaging stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 282,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Graphic Packaging worth $17,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

