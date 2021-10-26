S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues Earnings Results

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. S&P Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.500-$13.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $13.50-13.65 EPS.
Shares of SPGI stock traded up $21.40 on Tuesday, reaching $468.77. 131,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,383. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $440.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.42. The company has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $456.63.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.30.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
