S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues Earnings Results

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. S&P Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.500-$13.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $13.50-13.65 EPS.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $21.40 on Tuesday, reaching $468.77. 131,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,383. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $440.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.42. The company has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $456.63.

Get S&P Global alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.30.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.