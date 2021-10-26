Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fei Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $426.51 million and $18.27 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00071113 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00077224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00101596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,417.63 or 1.00069253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.48 or 0.06687804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

