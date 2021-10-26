Putnam Investments LLC Sells 47,310 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,874,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 47,310 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Honeywell International worth $411,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.50.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

