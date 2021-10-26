Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YSG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

YSG stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.96. 103,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,216. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. Yatsen has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yatsen will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Yatsen by 156.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425,047 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in Yatsen by 211.3% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557,855 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yatsen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,989,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after acquiring an additional 600,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Yatsen by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,461,000 after acquiring an additional 402,524 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yatsen by 510.4% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,378 shares during the period. 29.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

